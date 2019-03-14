ORLANDO, Fla. — It's shaping up to be another great day across Central Florida, but changes are ahead for the weekend.

It is another morning for jackets across Central Florida, with daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Our warming trend will continue later Thursday, with a blend of sun and clouds and dry conditions. Highs for today will push back into the low 80s.

Thursday evening might see a few clouds across the area, with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Another quiet night is expected across the area, with lows in the low 60s.

More warmth is on the way to close the workweek. We will again see a blend of sun and clouds for Friday, with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain chances are on track to return for the weekend. A cold front will move through the area, sparking clouds and scattered showers for Saturday. Highs for Saturday will be in the low 80s.

The rain showers will likely continue for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday. While a washout is not expected, some scattered showers will be possible. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid 70s.

An unsettled weather pattern is likely for the start of next week. Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies and likely a few widely scattered showers. Temperatures for Monday will be in the low 70s.

Beach & Surf Forecast

A small-craft caution will continue for boaters on Thursday, with seas 3 to 5 feet and a breezy southeasterly wind.

Surfers will find poor-to-fair conditions, with an east-southeasterly trade swell. The rip current threat will be low Thursday, with Atlantic water temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.