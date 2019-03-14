NATIONWIDE -- Marvel Studios dropped the newest trailer for Avengers: Endgame on Thursday.

New Avengers: Endgame trailer hits the internet

Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and others featured

Film set to be released in theaters on April 26

The trailer offers a look back at beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while teasing what's to come.

"God, it seems like a thousand years ago," Tony Stark says in a voiceover at the start of the clip. "I fought my way out of that cave, became Iron Man."

Black and white shots from the previous films are sprinkled through the new trailer, including Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and Infinity War.

There's even a surprise appearance at the end.

Now the biggest question remains...when can we buy tickets?

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.