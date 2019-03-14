WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has issued a rabies alert for an area of Winter Park after a cat tested positive for rabies.

According to the Orange County agency in a press release, the affected area is near Formosa Avenue and Biscayne Drive.

The department said the cat that tested positive for rabies may have infected other animals in the area.

Avoid contact with feral cats, stray dogs, and wildlife like raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes, officials stressed.

The Florida Health department also said all domestic animals should have current rabies immunizations.

Anyone in the area bitten or scratch by a cat is encouraged to get medical attention and contact Orange County Animal Services at 407-254-9150.

To learn more about rabies, visit Florida DOH’s website or the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website .