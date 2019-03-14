Gigi’s Restaurant, a Buffalo staple that just reopened in the new Northland Workforce Training Center, has closed for good.

The notable soul food restaurant had to take a break after its February 25 opening, citing staffing issues, and was closed again earlier this week, though officials said it was in the process of hiring more staff.

Darryl Harvin, the restaurant’s owner, said earlier this month that the restaurant was overwhelmed by the positive support from the community, especially since the original restaurant shut down due to a fire three years ago.

"After a very successful yet challenging two-week trial period, Mr. Harvin has decided he is going to step aside to ensure the long-term success of this new beautiful restaurant space," said Peter Cammarata, president of the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation. "Mr. Harvin was honored that he was part of the new Gigi’s opening and carrying on his mother’s legacy. Regrettably, Mr. Harvin has determined that, with the restaurant volume exceeding all expectations and projections, it is in the best interest of everyone to find a new operator for the restaurant."

The space will remain closed until a new restaurant can take over. A request for proposals will be sent out early next week, and Cammarata expects it could take as little as six weeks for a new business to be selected.

Gigi's sold out of food on both the first and second day of operation, something that was not anticipated, Cammarata said. The staffing in place was not able to accommodate that type of business and ultimately Harvin, whose late mother owned and operated the original Gigi's, decided it was best to step away, he said.

"It's been a very emotional experience for him, both on the personal side for him and on the community side," Cammarata said.

He anticipates BUD will receive a higher volume of proposals for the restaurant space now that it's been built out.