DELAND, Fla. — Here’s what you need to know about the Reptile Discovery Center before hanging out with these unique creatures:
- The Reptile Discovery Center is both an indoor and outdoor facility that houses reptiles of all shapes and sizes.
- Inside the facility you will find rattlesnakes, cobras, mambas, and many other snakes from all over the world.
- The live venom extraction program is given at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
- Be sure to call ahead for information on their educational programs, as well as their outdoor walking trail.
- For more information, check out their website.
