DELAND, Fla. — Here’s what you need to know about the Reptile Discovery Center before hanging out with these unique creatures:

The Reptile Discovery Center is both an indoor and outdoor facility that houses reptiles of all shapes and sizes.

Inside the facility you will find rattlesnakes, cobras, mambas, and many other snakes from all over the world.

The live venom extraction program is given at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Be sure to call ahead for information on their educational programs, as well as their outdoor walking trail.

For more information, check out their website .

To see more, watch the video above.