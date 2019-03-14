A divided court ruled that Remington can be sued over the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for how its rifles were marketed. This is just days after layoffs nationwide were announced, including 66 people at the plant in Ilion, Herkimer County.

A Bushmaster rifle was used to kill 20 children and six educators in 2012 in Connecticut, where that state's supreme court reinstated a wrongful death lawsuit, overturning a lower court ruling. Most of the lawsuit's allegations were dismissed, but a wrongful marketing claim was allowed to proceed.

Plaintiffs, including a survivor and relatives of victims, said the rifle is too dangerous for the public and that Remington glorified the weapon in marketing it to young people.

Remington has denied wrongdoing. A Remington lawyer previously said that rifle is a legal firearm used by millions of people for hunting, self-defense and target shooting.