ORLANDO, Fla. — Butterball is recalling some 78,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products because of concerns about salmonella contamination.

Products had a sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18

USDA is worried consumers may still have the product in their freezers

5 people in 2 states were sickened

Butterball and the USDA announced recalls of the following products Thursday:

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)”

Sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing "BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)"

Sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing "BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)"

Sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing "BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)"

Sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label.

All of the products were shipped to retail or institutional outlets around the country.

Butterball is also recalling similar products that were sold under the Kroger and Food Lion private labels.

All of the turkey was produced on July 7, 2018, and the products have the USDA mark of inspection.

The turkey is being recalled as part of an investigation between the USDA, the Centers for Disease Control, and the state of Wisconsin after five people from two states were sickened.

The USDA is concerned that some of the turkey may still be in consumers' freezers. Consumers are urged to throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions should call 1-800-288-8372.

Federal government safety guidelines say fresh poultry can be kept in a freezer for up to the year. However, ground meats should not be kept for more than three to four months in a freezer.