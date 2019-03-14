Western New Yorkers want a new convention center.

That’s the simple takeaway from a 90-day public comment period and survey published Wednesday after a September report ruled the current Buffalo Niagara Convention Center “functionally obsolete.”

“Nobody wants to come to a facility that’s 50 years old!” Said Poloncarz. “We can do much better.”@SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/fwrhD4rlzw — Fadia Mayté Patterson (@FadiaTVNews) March 13, 2019

In the interim, the convention center has lost business, said Patrick Kaler, president of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

“We have lost an additional 78 pieces of business,” he said. “Again, these are long-term businesses that could go into 2022 when you’re looking at meetings and conventions getting in the routine of their cycles. Again, we are hearing from them about the size of the convention center and the aging nature of it.”

The county is now looking at either expanding the existing facility or building a new one on the HSBC lot near Canalside.

The results of the public online period are clear: 86% of the direct respondents support staying in the convention business and investing in a new facility. People get it - if we are to truly be the New Buffalo we can't have a convention center that opened in 1978. pic.twitter.com/nocnBhm04e — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 13, 2019

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said there are pros and cons to building at both sites.

A consultant will be selected by the county this spring to determine whether either location is usable or if another location would be more appropriate.

"It could come back and [we] find out that neither site really works well because maybe we have to put all kinds of new electrical and water and sewer at both sites or we have water table issues at Canalside or we have problems with electrical here,” Poloncarz said. “We need to look at those kinds of things before we can say this is the site."

The county will ask for the exact cost to build at both sites to be included in the analysis.

The final report is expected to come in December.