ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are searching for a man accused of attempted murder and armed robbery, the Sheriff’s Office announced on social media.

Deputies say the suspect, 18-year-old Deangelo McCoy, is accused of stealing property from a woman on Gore Street, and then firing multiple shots at her. Officials report she wasn’t injured.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and specialized units responded to Ivey on the Lakes Apartments at 701 South Ivey Lane, where they believed McCoy was located.

Authorities tried to get McCoy out of an apartment and to surrender peacefully, but by 7:27 p.m., the Orange County SWAT team entered the unit and found that McCoy wasn’t inside.

Officials have a warrant for his arrest on the following charges: second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and robbery with a firearm.

McCoy is armed and dangerous, deputies say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 911 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.