ORLANDO, Fla. — A vigil was held Wednesday evening for slain Boone High School student Alejando Vargas Martinez, who was killed while walking to school in December.

The 15-year-old was shot around 6:30 a.m. at Waldo Street and East Kaley Avenue.

Boone High School and ‘The Kairos Factory,’ a church in Orlando, collaborated to hold a “celebration of life" for Martinez at 6 p.m.

The school announced in a Facebook post that they will be screening the Pixar film Coco at the Boone High School gymnasium.

The event is open to the public, though the school said no student backpacks are allowed.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any recent information on suspect or motive information regarding Martinez’s death.

In December, deputies released surveillance video of a vehicle of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 1-407-254-7000. Callers can remain anonymous.