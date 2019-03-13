ORLANDO, Fla. — The United States is now grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, the latest country to do so after a crash in Ethiopia killed 157.

President Trump issued the order Wednesday for the Max 8 and Max 9 models.

The U.S. joins Canada, England, the European Union, and China in grounding the plane.

An Ethiopian Airlines flight taking off from Nairobi on Sunday crashed, killing 157 people on board.

Five months ago, a crash on a Lion Air flight killed 189 people off the coast of Indonesia.

Both planes were Boeing 737 Max 8.

The Federal Aviation Administration had originally said that while reports drew similarities between the two flights, its investigation was just beginning, and they didn't want to jump the gun by grounding the fleet.

The president says new information, however, led to the grounding of those planes.

Boeing tweeted out a statement Wednesday in support of the decision:

In Consultation with the FAA, NTSB and its Customers, Boeing Supports Action to Temporarily Ground 737 MAX Operations: https://t.co/Z6gIInNYHL pic.twitter.com/cBHzvsdVw7 — The Boeing Company (@Boeing) March 13, 2019

In the United States, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines have the two largest fleets of those models.

Southwest Airlines' website says it had 31 737 Max 8 planes as of December 31, 2018. The airline sent out the following statement regarding the Boeing 737 Max 8 fleet:

Southwest is aware of media reports stating that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet will be grounded in the United States. We are currently seeking confirmation and additional guidance from the FAA and will respond accordingly in the interest of aviation safety. Once we learn more, media updates from Southwest will be posted on SWAMedia.com.

Spectrum News received the following statement from American Airlines:

Earlier today the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed us that based on new information, they are grounding the United States Boeing 737 MAX fleet out of an abundance of caution. American Airlines has 24 aircraft affected by this directive. We appreciate the FAA’s partnership, and will continue to work closely with them, the Department of Transportation, National Transportation Safety Board and other regulatory authorities, as well as our aircraft and engine manufacturers. Our teams will be working to rebook customers as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

