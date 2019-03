A manufacturer in the Southern Tier is moving its headquarters out of Chautauqua County and taking some jobs with it.

Truck-Lite in Falconer is moving its research and development department and its headquarters staff to a Detroit suburb, a move that will affect about 10 percent of its workforce.

Manufacturing jobs will stay in the Southern Tier.

The company, established in 1955, says it's having a tough time recruiting engineers and executives.

Truck-Lite employees 3,000 people worldwide.