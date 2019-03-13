POINCIANA, Fla. — Three people were killed Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash in Poinciana, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

3 people killed in fiery Polk County crash; no survivors

Authorities closed the roadways near the crash

Deputies have not yet identified the victims

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Marigold Avenue and Bell Tower Crossing. According to PCSO, there are no survivors.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said one vehicle was “engulfed in flames.”

The roads in the area in the crash have been shut down.

Authorities have not released any information on the victims of the deadly crash.

No further details are available yet. Spectrum News has a crew heading to the scene.