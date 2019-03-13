AUSTIN, Texas -- Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 around the world to pay homage to the essential Greek mathematical symbol, and retailers and restaurants everywhere offer special deals and discounts on everything from pizza, pies, geeky gifts and even electronic items.



Offers.com made a list of several deals you can find near you. Here are just a few:

7-Eleven: One slice of pizza for 50 cents; 314 bonus points when you buy a whole pie in store; and up to two whole pizzas for $3.14 each.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Get mini one-topping pizzas for $3.14 each on March 14. For dine-in orders only.

Blaze Pizza: On March 14, get pizzas for $3.14. Download the Blaze Pizza app and redeem the offer in-restaurant on Thursday. Limit of one per person.

Boston Market: Buy one pot pie and drink and get a free pot pie on March 14.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get a slice of Key Lime Pie for $3.14 on March 14 while supplies last. Valid at participating CPK locations (does not include airport, stadium, certain hotel locations and international locations). Valid for dine-in or takeout orders.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: The restaurant is running a “Pie One, Get One” special on March 14. Guests who order the Homemade Chicken Pot Pie (dine in or to go) get a second free of charge. No coupon is necessary, just ask about the special at Cheddar’s when you order.

CiCi’s Pizza: Use this printable coupon to get the adult buffet for $3.14 with the purchase of an adult buffet order and large drink on Pi Day.

Fresh Brothers: Get $3.14 personal pizzas for Pi Day (pickup, dine in or delivery).

MidiCi: Participating locations are offering Margherita pizzas for $3.14 each.

Plated: A meal kit designed for foodies, Plated is giving first-time subscribers free dessert for a year. Redeem by entering code PiDay on or before March 14.

Amazon: Use Amazon coupons to get up to 10% off various Raspberry Pi kits.

Readers.com: The glasses retailer will offer 31.4% off any order on Pi Day only with promo code.