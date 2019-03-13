ORLANDO, Fla. — Spring Break season is here and many of you want to go to the beach. Things will warm up for a bit for you to take a dip.

The latest front has shifted south of the area, causing winds to shift easterly on Wednesday.

Expect sun with some scattered clouds and highs in the upper 70s, but cooler at the coast.

Mainly clear skies will follow Wednesday evening, with comfortable readings in the low 60s.

A period of dry, mild weather will persist through the rest of the workweek.

Rain chances will rise again on Saturday as the next front approaches, leaving a few lingering showers into St. Patrick's Day.

Beach & Surf Forecast

Onshore winds will be between 10 to 15 knots on Wednesday, contributing to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal. Seas offshore will rise to 4 to 5 feet.

Beach goers will find surf zone temperatures in the 60s.

The rip current risk is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

