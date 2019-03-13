SALISBURY, N.C. -- Anyone whose ever bought antique furniture will tell you that $1,000 for a handcrafted bedroom set is a steal! But do you always get what you pay for?

The ReStore in Rowan County is advertising that it has a handmade bedroom set that the previous owner reported as "haunted."

According to the advertisement, the man who owned the set last reported that the "highboy" dresser caused him to have nightmares, and the dogs in his house would always bark at it.

&nbsp;

The store is located at 1707 S Main Street in Salisbury.