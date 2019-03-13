SOUTHPORT, N.C. -- New businesses in Southport are going to give visitors a fresh look at the Cape Fear River.

River Hotel of Southport will be the only riverfront hotel in the city once it opens.

One of the three buildings that will make up the whole facility is on schedule to start business to the public in May.

There will be three two-story buildings, with 70 suites total among them all.

This first phase was supposed to open in summer 2018, but Stuart Cooke, the owner, said record amounts of rain caused them to move the deadline back. Nonetheless, they will soon be ready for summer tourists.

"We'll have as many as 67,000 people a year coming to stay at the resort, which will affect the whole economy around here," said Cooke.

Cooke said the suites, like condos with a kitchen and bathroom, will be bought by private owners, but still rented as a hotel to the public.

And, right down the street a new bed and breakfast also overlooks the Cape Fear River called La Polena.

The grand opening for the business was in January. The owner said they are eager for the summer season.

"We're anticipating a very busy season," said Suzanne Foster, the owner. "We've got a number of reservations already, so we're very excited to be here as part of the community."