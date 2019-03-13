PALM COAST, Fla. -- Staff at the main branch of the Flagler County library in Palm Coast are uneasy after a custodian said she was threatened by homeless people.

"She threatened to kill her and this was the second time she just went at the custodian," library director Holly Albanese said.

But the threats did not end there. The custodian found the message "I will kill you" carved into a bathroom stall that other staff saw the homeless woman who made the threat use earlier.

The custodian believes the message was meant for her. She also spotted a homeless man with a machete.

"The custodian indicated that one of the males opened the backpack and pulled out a machete out of the backpack and laid it on the ground at his feet," Albanese said.

Albanese said confrontations with homeless people who set up camp at the library has become an ongoing problem the last few years, even affecting attendance of their programs.

"They’ve been decreasing about two to three thousand every year on the attendance and we do believe that that is a factor," Albanese said.

However, it's a hard problem to deal with.

"There's a lot of legal issues that come into play when we are dealing with homeless," Albanese said. "It's not as simple as the public would like it to be. We can't just say 'OK, you need to leave the property' and that's it. You know it's not that simple, we don’t have a homeless shelter here in Flagler County and because we don’t have a homeless shelter it's harder for us to remove them from public property."

The county did have a plan to bus the homeless off the property earlier this month, but scrapped it soon after it was announced.

"We opted not to do that," said Julie Murphy, Flagler County public information officers. "That was always kind of a plan of last resort and so we determined that there was probably enough property, we've got 19 acres of property in Palm Coast, to move them to one end of the property while we clean up another area and then they can shift back."

Library staff, however, were upset with this decision. They still feel at risk while working.

"I was looking at a possible walk out by my staff," Albanese said. "They were that upset, they felt unsafe."

They spoke with the new county administrator who agreed to hire security for the library, which the director said did make them feel better.

"Just having them here is helping them feel better and I am hoping that maybe the public will feel better, enough that they’ll come back to the library," Albanese said.

But they’re still hoping to see a more permanent solution soon.

"I think we need to address the part of getting them removed from library property, the encampment," Albanese said.

As for the two homeless people accused of threatening the custodian— they have been charged with trespassing. If they come on library property again, they will be arrested.