NATIONWIDE -- Facebook is down. No one panic.

Facebook, Instagram down

Users reported issues with logging-in, posting to the sites

The outage appears to be across the U.S.

Users reported experiencing technical issues with the social media site.

Many people complained about not being able to post and send messages. Others couldn't even log into the site.

Some users also reported seeing error messages.

"Something's gone wrong. We're working to get it fixed as soon as we can," one message read.

An outage map on downdetector.com shows the issue is spread across the U.S.

The problem, it seems, isn't just with Facebook. Some users also reported similar issues with Instagram, including feeds not refreshing.