ORLANDO, Fla. — A worker at Disney’s Epcot died in an industrial accident Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
- Male worker killed at Epcot in industrial accident
- Man ID'd as George Walter Dewayne Grimes, 58
- Deputies say man had fallen, was pronounced dead by fire dept.
The incident happened at 1790 Avenue of the Stars at Epcot. Upon arriving at the site around 5:19 p.m., deputies found 58-year-old George Walter Dewayne Grimes, who they say “suffered a fall.”
Grimes was pronounced dead by the Reedy Creek Fire Department.
According to the Sheriff’s Office’s preliminary investigation, they are calling the incident a “single-man accident,” and said there are no signs of foul play.
The investigation is ongoing. No further details are available yet.