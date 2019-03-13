ORLANDO, Fla. — A worker at Disney’s Epcot died in an industrial accident Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at 1790 Avenue of the Stars at Epcot. Upon arriving at the site around 5:19 p.m., deputies found 58-year-old George Walter Dewayne Grimes, who they say “suffered a fall.”

Grimes was pronounced dead by the Reedy Creek Fire Department.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s preliminary investigation, they are calling the incident a “single-man accident,” and said there are no signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are available yet.