Have you ever heard the saying, 'It takes a village?' Head to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and you'll see that phrase come to life.

The nearly 100-year-old stadium -- an iconic backdrop for hundreds of sporting events -- is in the midst of a much-needed upgrade. On the ground level, Norma Alvidrez is one member of a huge construction team.

It consists of over 300 workers who are on site six days a week, sometimes up to 20 hours per day. But for someone like Alvidrez who was born and raised in Los Angeles, the work is well worth it.

"We’re out here because we make a difference," she said. "I feel proud to say I’m from L.A. and I worked here. I’m going to be able to tell my grandchildren that I was part of this job.”

The job she's doing, however, is not an easy one. It consists of an almost complete renovation, from the lowest level of seating, to the top floor of a seven-story tower.

Work first began in January of last year, but with football season approaching in August, the deadline is now looming.

“[The deadline] is on our mind every day, I would say for some of us, it’s seven days a week, 24 hours a day," said Senior Project Manager, Jeff Moe.

Right now, the main project is in the brand new scholarship tower, which will house premier seating, concessions, and a press box. The team is also in the process of demolishing and replacing every seat in the stadium.

Moe said the recent rains haven't set the project back too far. Overall, the project is at 60 to 65 percent completion. But with the deadline fast-approaching, fans might not see all the changes come kickoff.

“The goal is to make sure this place is ready for a football game,” Moe explained.

This means that aspects like seating, the field, and the press box are the priorities, while other amenities like better lighting and WIFI signals will come after.





