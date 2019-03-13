LAKE MARY, Fla. — A 17-year-old student killed herself with a handgun at Lake Mary High School's auditorium early Wednesday morning, according to the Seminole County sheriff.

Name of student not released

Students, staff are safe

School is operating as normal, official says

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis M. Lemma called the shooting an isolated incident during a news conference.

Just before 8 a.m., an 11th grade student committed suicide in the auditorium building on campus by using a handgun, the sheriff stated.

At around 7:48 a.m., a teacher reported hearing a gunshot after the student left the classroom five to 10 minutes before, saying she needed to use the bathroom.

The student left the classroom and into an isolated area of the auditorium. It is not known if anyone was near the auditorium at that time or witnessed the shooting, Lemma said.

Staff and teachers used a campus radio to report the shooting and two Sheriff's Office resource officers arrived to the area within a minute, described the sheriff.

The school nurse unsuccessfully tried to give aid to the student, stated Lemma.

The student's name has not been released and Lemma said it is not known how the girl got a hold of the gun.

Victim advocates are with the student's father right now and attempts are being made to reach her mother, who is out of state, Lemma said.

Grief counselors will be at the school for the next few days for students and staff and students are allowed to leave today, the sheriff continued.

There is no active threat made against county schools.

Lemma said if anyone knows a person who is suffering should reach out to help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be used for assistance.

Earlier in the day, Michael Lawrence, the communications officer at Seminole County Public Schools, sent a message out to parents that the school was placed on a code red lockdown, but did not describe what the incident was to Spectrum News 13.

The lockdown has been lifted and parents are able to pick up students if they wish.