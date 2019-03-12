NATIONWIDE — A Wisconsin Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl who may be with a man, considered armed and dangerous, with ties to Florida.

Amber Alert Issued for Noelani J. Robinson, 2

Authorities believe Noelani is with Dariaz L. Higgins, 34

Officials say Higgins is armed and dangerous

Officials say Noelani J. Robinson went missing in Milwaukee Monday.

Dariaz L. Higgins, 34, was supposed to return the toddler to her mother but never did. He was last seen with Noelani, and authorities believe she’s still with him.

Noelani is described as a 2-year-old girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Higgins was last seen driving a black SUV. He’s described as a man with black hair and brown eyes. He reportedly had facial hair as of March 11.

Authorities warn the public that Higgins, who has ties to Florida, is armed and dangerous. He may also have a link to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Officials say Higgins is also known as Dariaz Taylor and Dariaz Lewis.