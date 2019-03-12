ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they have located a possible suspect vehicle involved in a State Road 528 hit-and-run that killed a 70-year-old man in Orange County .

Maroon Dodge Charger ID'd as possible suspect vehicle

70-year-old man stuck, killed by car on SR-528

Driver of the Charger named at person of interest

Officials say they believe they found the 2018 maroon Dodge Charger suspected of striking Robert Henschel, 70, on February 23, who died of his injuries at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Troopers say tips helped them find the vehicle in Brevard County, and that the damage on it is reportedly consistent with hitting a pedestrian, with its right side mirror missing.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in February. Henschel was standing behind the 2018 Nissan Altima he was driving, which was stalled partially in the outside lane of SR-528 near State Road 520.

Troopers believe they have located the hit and run vehicle that killed a man on SR-528, on February 23. A damaged 2018 Dodge Charger was located in Brevard County. Crash remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/6KTrzuZoA0 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) March 12, 2019

A witness stopped to help Henschel, who told her he had run out of gas, FHP said. As they were talking, the Dodge Charger approached the back of the Altima, ultimately striking Henschel. The driver didn’t stop.

Authorities say they’re working to confirm with a lab whether the Charger is the vehicle behind the fatal hit-and-run.

The driver of the Charger has been named as a person of interest. According to troopers, he told them that he struck a deer.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are currently pending.