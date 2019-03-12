ORLANDO, Fla. — Rosa Rivera, the mother accused of stabbing her 11-year-old daughter to death on Sunday, will stay in jail.

A judge denied Rivera bond on Tuesday and appointed a public defender to represent her.

Rivera, 28, is facing first-degree murder charges and is being held in Orange County Jail.

UPDATE: Rosa Rivera refuses to appear in court. Judge ruled she will be held without bond, appointed public defender to represent Rivera. @MyNews13 https://t.co/Fe6kdIEuxw — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) March 12, 2019

Investigators say she stabbed her 11-year-old daughter Aleyda inside a car, then drove around for hours before she brought the child to Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando and asked for help. By then, first responders said Aleyda was dead.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is still trying to piece together the events that led to the discovery at Winnie Palmer Hospital.

They say Rivera told her that she stabbed Aleyda because she "smiled differently" and believed the girl was having sex with men. However, Sheriff John Mina said Monday that investigators are questioning that story.

Just spoke with Antonio Rivera (Rosa's brother/Aleyda's Uncle). He says his family is torn; shocked Rosa would murder her daughter. Family members say Rosa has been a constant point of trouble and conflict since coming back to FL in Dec. https://t.co/uMtNeqlJaH@MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/wNzJoyrTCG — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) March 12, 2019

Rivera's brother Antonio spoke after the hearing Tuesday. He said he still felt "messed up about the whole situation," and said his sister was "gone, clearly."

Rivera said his sister had been a constant point of trouble and conflict since December. He said she kicked down his door last week, apologizing for saying "foul" things he didn't want to repeat, and begging to come live with him.

"I would never have expected my sister to murder her daughter," Rivera said. "And this brutally!"

(II) Antonio Rivera (Rosa's brother/Aleyda's Uncle). He says his family is torn; shocked Rosa would murder her daughter. Family members say Rosa has been a constant point of trouble and conflict since coming back to FL in Dec. https://t.co/uMtNeqlJaH@MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/l4UaEO5uU6 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) March 12, 2019

Mina called the case another tragic example of domestic violence in the community, and urged residents to report any possible cases of domestic violence that they are aware of to local law enforcement.