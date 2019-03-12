ORLANDO, Fla. — After a stretch of unusually warm afternoons, things start to change a bit today due to the arrival of our next cold front.
- Highs for Tuesday at 79 degrees
A weak front will drop down the Peninsula Tuesday, sending in a shot of cooler air once winds turn to the north-northeast.
This will introduce some clouds and spotty rain, but coverage will be low.
Highs will not be as warm as Monday, running in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Fair skies will follow Tuesday evening, with slightly cooler lows in the low 60s.
A period of dry, mild weather will take over for the rest of the week. Rain chances will rise again in time for the weekend when the next cold front approaches.
Beach & Surf Forecast
Increasing clouds and breezy conditions will set up along the coast Tuesday as a weak front moves through.
Winds will become north-northeasterly around 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be in the range of 3 to 4 feet.
Beach-goers wanting to hear into the surf zone will find water temperatures in the mid-60s paired with a moderate risk of rip currents.
