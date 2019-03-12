ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Orange County school board is expected to pass a resolution rejecting state lawmaker plans to allow teachers to arm themselves with guns in the classroom.

Orange County school board to vote against arming teachers

State commission recommended arming teachers after Parkland

The resolution rejects a recommendation by a state commission which recommended arming teachers following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida last year that left 17 people dead.

The president of the county teacher’s union supports the school board’s stance.

"I wouldn’t want that responsibility –you have to make a snap decision—and you could hurt someone who’s innocent," said Wendy Doromal, President of Orange County Classroom Teachers Association.

An Orlando gun salesman says teachers should be allowed to use guns to protect students.

"It’s perfectly reasonable to expect the teacher can defend students with a weapon that the state says is fine for them to own and carry," said Brian Downes, who sells guns at Rieg’s Gun Shop and Range in Orlando.

A bill working its way through the state legislature right now would allow teachers to arm themselves with guns - on a voluntary basis - through a statewide guardian program. So far, the bill has passed a state education committee.