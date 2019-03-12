ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating improper touching allegations made against Castle Creek Elementary School teacher Julio Soto.

Investigators speaking with other possible victims in molestation case

Deputies ask parents to teach kids difference between "good/bad" touches

The 49-year-old Soto was arrested Friday.

Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office told reporters that investigators are speaking with other potential victims. They’re encouraging parents to have discussions with their children about what recently happened to see if there are more potential victims out there.

Deputies asked parents to educate their children on what is a “good touch” and a “bad touch.”

“One thing we always told parents is to educate your child on what a good touch is and what a bad touch is. Have that confidence that a child will have the ability to understand what a good touch is and what a bad touch is, and in this particular case, the victim did exactly what they were supposed to do,” said Cpt. Carlos Torres.

The Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t say if all allegations made against Soto happened on campus, or how many potential victims there may be. They told reporters this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 1-407-836-4357.