KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Fetal deaths have been decreasing in Osceola County . In fact, they are lower than the state average, with the exception of Hispanic fetal death rates. However, some Central Florida educational courses are trying to change that.

Hispanic fetal death rates have been rising

Rate at 5.4 to 7.4 per every 1,000 births

CAFE strives to provide moms with support, education

According to the most recent numbers by the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County , the Hispanic fetal death rate went from 5.4 to 7.4, and the rate is per every 1,000 births.

Ana Molina and other Hispanic mothers meet every week for a program called CAFÉ — the acronym is in Spanish, but in English it means compassion, support, faith, and education.

“You see what works and what does not work,” Molina explained. “Other moms give you tips the internet can't so it’s wonderful.”

It's a program offered at the Florida Department of Health, where they speak both in English and Spanish.

This support group goes hand-in-hand with childbirth classes also offered to bilingual women. All of them free for expecting mothers and lead by the Healthy Start Coalition of Osceola County .

In Spanish, Melani Gonzalez told Spectrum News, “Since this is my first baby... There were many things I didn't understand, but when I came here, I learned so much.”

“The reason we think it went up is because we have a bigger amount of Hispanic people (are) moving to the area,” said Augie Rigual, Program Specialist for Healthy Start Coalition of Osceola County. “And for some of them, they don't have family members here, so that is one of the reasons we do CAFÉ … “

According to the Florida Department of Health the majority of Hispanic fetal deaths in Osceola County have happened to women of Puerto Rican origin.