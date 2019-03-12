POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of two horses and a trailer.

The theft happened back in February

Authorities looking for blue pickup truck with gray strip

Authorities said Monday they have obtained surveillance video and said the theft occurred just after 9 p.m. on February 19.

The trailer was pulled by a blue pickup truck with a gray strip on the bottom.

The make and model of the truck is unknown, but it was last seen traveling south entering Glades County on Highway 27.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 1-863-860-7731.