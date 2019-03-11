ORLANDO, Fla. — When Rosa Rivera arrived at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies with her dead daughter in the passenger seat of her car Sunday morning, Betsy Correa drove in behind her.

Correa did not know at the time that it would become a murder investigation. But looking back, she says Sunday is a day she will never forget.

"A whole bunch of doctors, a whole bunch of nurses, police officers come running out of the building, and everybody that goes up to the car is in shock," Correa told Spectrum News.

The look of horror and disbelief on the faces of the professionals is what's seared into Correa's mind.

At first, when she pulled up to Winnie Palmer Hospital 's entrance, she didn’t think anything was wrong with Rivera.

"This woman was smoking a cigarette, driving really slow. She was fine. Pulling up to the valet, she got out of the car fine... She had no emotion on her face," Correa said.

But then Correa saw the valet notice the body of Rivera's daughter in the passenger seat.

That's when the valet yelled for a nurse.

"She looks inside of the car; she is like (makes face). And then from there, she yells really loud. She is like, ‘Everybody stop — there is a dead body. We are on lockdown. Nobody come inside," Correa said. "I just see the passenger door from the inside. I see blood all over the passenger door, and that is when I am like, 'Something is going on.' "

The hospital staff launched into action, and the facility went on a temporary lockdown. Meanwhile, Correa said Rivera had gotten out of the car and sat on a bench outside the hospital.

"When I look at her, she had this pocket knife. It looked like a pocket knife. The blade wasn’t out, but it was this big," Correa said, motioning the size of about a 5-inch knife.

Correa says that's when nurses and police officers approached Rivera, but her demeanor quickly changed.

"She touched her shoulder, (and) after that, the lady when ballistic (and) starts hitting the nurse," Correa said.

Deputies said Rivera was argumentative and even combative.

"The officer grabs the lady, holds her, and the lady is just shaking. She is shaking, she is shaking, she is shaking. At this point, I got scared, I grabbed my daughter, and I run back to the car," Correa said.

Rivera did not make a first appearance in court Monday, but officials at the Orange County Jail didn't say why.