NATIONWIDE — You may have heard over the weekend that soon you will need to apply for a travel visa to travel to Europe. Turns out that information is inaccurate.

Change coming in 2021, nothing to do with visas

ETIAS system a European version of pre-screening, will cost $8

U.S. currently uses ESTA

False reports claimed American tourists traveling to Paris, Rome and most of Europe would now need a travel visa.

That is not true, according to the European Union’s delegation in Washington.

A change in policy is going to start in 2021, so there's time to adjust, but it has nothing to do with travel visas.

"It was some sort of misleading information,” E.U. spokesperson Maria Belovas explained. “There was a travel agency website that some people thought was a real one but actually wasn't, and it actually says on the website if you scroll down that it's not affiliated with any European government."

Here's what you will, in fact, need to travel in 2021.

You'll have to sign up into a European version of a travel pre-screening program called the European Travel Information and Authorization System. It's online now and meant to strengthen security checks

Applying will cost $8, and it will require renewal every three years.

What is #ETIAS, and what it isn’t?

When will it be operational?

How much will it cost?



Check the official @EU_Commission FAQ: https://t.co/1Lk0mA27m4



Spoiler: it is not a visa, it is not operational yet, and it will be cheap.@CNNPolitics @NPR @FoxNews @NewsHour @thehill pic.twitter.com/9D8VgqgBh4 — EU in the US (@EUintheUS) March 10, 2019

Belovas said it will take only minutes to register.

According to officials, your information is vetted by security databases with an email approval or rejection in as little as a few minutes or up to four weeks.