SANFORD, Fla. — For the first time in 18 years of living at the Regatta Shores apartment complex, Tim Cash couldn’t turn right to get on to U.S. 17-92 for his morning commute.

A resident of Sanford since 1990, Cash said it's hard not to notice all the changes the city has been making the past few years.

Now, with the recent groundbreaking of phase 1 of the city of Sanford's $14 million RiverWalk project, Cash is already looking forward to the finished product "for the exercise," he said with excitement.

"Most importantly, they can ride their bikes, walk, run, do whatever... and enjoy the beautiful view of Lake Monroe."

On Monday morning, however, some drivers were confused about how to drive down West Seminole Boulevard to Regatta Shores. But Cash said they'll figure it out soon enough.

"Obviously, they will have to weave their way in, depending on what type of barricades they have to tolerate and so forth," Cash said. "But if it was important enough for them to come, they’ll find a way to get here."

A big portion of the project is also replacing almost 80-year-old pipes. There are 11 pipe crossings in all, and according to the city, need to be replaced due to their age.

"It’s best now to get them up before they start failing," Sanford Projects Manager Jeff Davis said. "The last thing in the world you want is a brand new road, brand new trail, brand new seawall, and then have a pipe fail underneath the roadway."

Two more phases of the project will follow in the next few months.

The entire RiverWalk project is expected to be completed by September 30, and it will have views and attractions for both residents and anyone visiting Sanford.