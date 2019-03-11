ORLANDO, Fla. — Conagra Brands is recalling containers of Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken and vegetables because the product in the containers is something else entirely.

Containers mislabeled, have undeclared allergens

Items sent to stores in Florida, Kentucky, New York

Consumers should throw them away or return them to stores

RELATED: See recent product recalls

Conagra says the 7.5 oz microwavable bowls are labeled as having rice with chicken and vegetables, but actually have beef ravioli inside.

Conagra says as a result of the mislabeling, the containers also don't have the right allergen information declared on them.

The items were shipped to stores in Florida, Kentucky, and New York. The containers should have a "BEST BY" date of Jul082020 on the bottom of the bowl. There should also be a package code of 210090151050045L on it.

There have been no reports of people having any illness or adverse reactions to eating these products. The problem was discovered after receiving complaints about the mislabeled containers.

Consumers who get this product should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase, according to the USDA.

If you have any questions, you can call Conagra's quality manager at 1-800-921-7404.