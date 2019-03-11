ORLANDO, Fla. — However, there is a slight chance of rain later in the day for Central Florida.

Expect plenty of sun to start the workweek. A stray shower is possible, but the overall rain chance is quite low Monday.

Highs will run above average, in the mid- to upper 80s.

Fair skies will follow Monday evening, along with another round of patchy fog. Lows will stay in the mid-60s.

A weak cold front will drop in on Tuesday, but it will lack sufficient moisture to produce anything more than a minor shower or two.

Winds will shift and become more north-northeasterly, transporting in a slight drop in temperatures back to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Mainly dry, quiet weather will persist through the rest of the week. Rain chances will rise in time for the weekend when the next cold front approaches.

Beach & Surf Forecast

Decent beach and boating weather is in store for Monday.

Light southwest winds will shift southeast by the afternoon. Seas will be in the range of 2 to 3 feet.

In the surf zone, water temperatures remain in the mid-60s. The rip current risk is moderate.

