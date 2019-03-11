ORLANDO, Fla. — However, there is a slight chance of rain later in the day for Central Florida.
- Highs for Monday at 87 degrees
- Send us your weather photos via the Spectrum News 13 app
- CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends
- SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼
Expect plenty of sun to start the workweek. A stray shower is possible, but the overall rain chance is quite low Monday.
Highs will run above average, in the mid- to upper 80s.
Fair skies will follow Monday evening, along with another round of patchy fog. Lows will stay in the mid-60s.
- View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map
- View our LIVE Sky 13 Weather Cameras
- Sign up for Severe Weather Alerts
A weak cold front will drop in on Tuesday, but it will lack sufficient moisture to produce anything more than a minor shower or two.
Winds will shift and become more north-northeasterly, transporting in a slight drop in temperatures back to the upper 70s and low 80s.
Mainly dry, quiet weather will persist through the rest of the week. Rain chances will rise in time for the weekend when the next cold front approaches.
Beach & Surf Forecast
Decent beach and boating weather is in store for Monday.
Light southwest winds will shift southeast by the afternoon. Seas will be in the range of 2 to 3 feet.
In the surf zone, water temperatures remain in the mid-60s. The rip current risk is moderate.
We want your pictures!
Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.
- Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android
- Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu
- Remember to include your name and location