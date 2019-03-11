ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, the Orlando City Council approved new plans for a permanent memorial to victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre at the city's historic cemetery.

4 Pulse victims already laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery

Memorial would include granite markers for each victim

Memorial should be completed in May

The city is setting aside space in the city-operated Greenwood Cemetery for a memorial that will include granite markers with the names of each of the 49 victims.

The memorial will be located near where four Pulse victims are already laid to rest.

“It’s a monument not only to what happened, but in the future to remind us that even through tragedy we can be united - and there’s always hope,” said memorial organizer Myrna Maysonet.

A partner with Greenspoon Marder Law, which donated the markers, says the memorial will help make sure future generations always remember how Orlando united after the tragedy.

City leaders say the memorial should be completed in May.