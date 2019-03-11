If you're a fan of IHOP pancakes, Tuesday is your lucky day.

The restaurant is giving away a free short stack of pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Select locations will continue the promotion until 10 p.m.

Customers who visit IHOP Tuesday can donate to help children battling critical illnesses.

The free pancakes are for dine-in customers only.

IHOP is calling the promotion "Flip it Forward for Kids." Donations will go to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Here is a link to an IHOP store locator.