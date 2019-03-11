LAKE MARY, Fla. — A motorcyclist from Indiana was killed and other was in critical condition after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 on Monday morning.

Motorcyclists' names not released

1 car driver incurred minor injuries

Charges pending against Orlando driver

At about 12:30 a.m., Todarian Harvey was driving a 2006 Infiniti, Jaihindra Arjoon was in a 2017 Audi and two Indiana motorcyclists were going eastbound on the interstate near Lake Mary Boulevard, according to the FHP in a news release.

Harvey, of Orlando, was driving behind Arjoon, of Longwood, in the right lane while the two motorcyclists were in the left lane, investigators say.

#SeminoleCounty: Due to fatal wreck, I-4 EB CLOSED between SR-434 (MM 94) - Lake Mary Blvd (MM 98). Alt = SR-434 to CR-427 to Longwood Lk Mary Rd to Lake Mary Blvd #orlando #traffic pic.twitter.com/k9bMIvGm9m — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) March 11, 2019

For an unknown reason, the 37-year-old Harvey did not slow down, and the Infiniti struck the 69-year-old Arjoon's Audi, from behind. The two vehicles veered into the left lane, hitting the two motorcyclists, stated the FHP.

Both riders were thrown from their motorcyclists. One was killed at the scene; the other was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Arjoon was treated at Advent Health for minor injuries, and Harvey was not hurt.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets, both drivers had their seat belts on, and alcohol did not seem to be a factor in the crash, FHP said.

Charges are pending against Harvey.