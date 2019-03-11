Downtown Rochester's only grocery store is going out of business, less than five years after opening to great fanfare.

Hart's Local Grocers opened for business in the summer of 2014 after spending millions of dollars to renovate the former Craig Autometrics garage on East Avenue. It was the first full-sized grocer to open in Rochester since the 1990s.

In a statement issued Monday, the grocer cited a decline in sales. Its owners say they searched for a new owner operator with no avail.

A close-out sale is planned for the week of March 18. The doors will officially close March 24.