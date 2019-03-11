NATIONAL — Two grocery store chains are reporting a nationwide recall of Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour.

The parent company of the Pillsbury Co., Hometown Food Company, issued a voluntary recall on two specific lot codes of the flour because it may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Publix and Winn Dixie posted the recall information on their sites.

The notice posted by Publix said roughly 12,185 cases of impacted Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour product were distributed through a limited number of retailers and distributors nationwide. However, they did not say how many packages are in each case.

Winn Dixie's recall notice said their have not been any reports of illnesses associated with the recalled products.

Both grocery chains are reporting 5-pound bags of “Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour” are affected by the recall.

Publix stated that no other Pillsbury products are impacted by the recall and are safe to consume.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund,” according to the Publix recall notice.

Winn Dixie also warned customers to dispose of the product or return it to your nearast store for a full refund.

"Consumers with questions about the recalled flour can contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center 866-946-6349," the store posted on their site.

Here are the product numbers from each store:

Publix:

Product Name: Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour

GTIN #: 0 5150022241 3

Lot Code/Best If Used By Date: 8 292 APR 19 2020, 8 293 APR 20 2020

Winn Dixie:

Product Name: Pillsbury® Unbleached All Purpose Flour 5Lb:

Case Item Code: 0 5150022241 3, UPC Item Code: 0 5150022241 6, Lot Code: 8 292, BIUB Date: APR 19 2020

Product Name: Pillsbury® Unbleached All Purpose Flour 5Lb:

Case Item Code: 0 5150022241 3, UPC Item Code: 0 5150022241 6, Lot Code: 8 293, BIUB Date: APR 19 2020