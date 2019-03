ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gas prices held steady in Florida over the past week, but experts say drivers could soon see another round of rising prices.

Officials with AAA say it's due to refineries conducting seasonal maintenance and the switch to summer-blend gasoline.

Florida drivers as of Sunday were paying an average of $2.47 for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas.

In Tampa, the average was $2.44. In Orlando, the price was $2.42.

Experts say that could jump 5 to 10 cents this week.