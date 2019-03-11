EDGEWOOD, Fla. — Edgewood Mayor Ray Bagshaw has died, the city announced in a press release Sunday morning.

City: Mayor Ray Bagshaw has passed away

He had been Edgewood mayor since 2011

According to officials, the mayor died surrounded by family. They did not disclose his cause of death.

Bagshaw had been mayor of Edgewood since 2011. He was up for reelection this Tuesday, but since no one filed against him, he would have been automatically reelected.

Edgewood City Council President John Dowless gave the following statement:

“Mayor Bagshaw was a true public servant. He loved serving the residents of Edgewood and had a passion for community. We are a better city and a better community because of him. He will be missed in more ways than we could count.”

The City of Edgewood said it will fly their flag at half-mast to honor the mayor. Memorial services for Bagshaw will be released at a later date.