TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Fire Department is mourning the loss of its Battalion Chief Brook Smith.

Department officials have not said how Smith died or his age.

A Saturday night Facebook post said "Chief Smith will be remembered for his fun, enthusiastic attitude as well as his passion for the fire and police services and his love of his fellow brother and sister firefighters and officers."

Smith spent more than 15 years with the Titusville Fire Department, as well as more than a decade with the police department.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.