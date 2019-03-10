TAMPA, Fla. — As the 2020 race for the presidency heats up, Democrats are turning their attention to Florida.

Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar was in Tampa on Sunday.

She met with local officials on a climate change round table.

This is the first trip to Florida for Klobuchar since she announced she is running for president.

Klobuchar comes to Tampa off a visit to the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. There she talked about the tech industry, proposed antitrust legislation and tax increases as checks on Big Tech’s power.

Klobuchar is among a growing list of Democrats, including senators Kamala Harris, Corey Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, joining the race for the nomination to face President Donald Trump in 2020.