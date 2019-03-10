ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police responded to the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women parking lot Sunday morning to find a woman dead inside of a vehicle.

Officers responded to the hospital, located at 83 W. Miller Street, just before 11 a.m.

According to hospital security, a woman drove up to a valet area and was argumentative and asked for medical assistance for a female passenger.

Hospital staff determined she was dead.

The driver became combative and produced a knife, police said. Hospital security and officers detained the driver without incident.

The hospital was briefly locked down.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities have not released any information of the dead person.

