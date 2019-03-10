ORLANDO, Fla. — We spring forward one hour today and our temperatures will bounce up a few more degrees too.

An even warmer day is ahead to close out this weekend.

Temperatures will be reaching the middle to upper 80s thanks to a southerly wind this afternoon.

An unusually warm day is ahead

A few showers will be possible

Rain chances for week ahead

This southerly wind will warm temperatures closer to record highs rather than our seasonal averages. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny with the best chance for a few isolated showers along the coast.

This means places like Brevard and Volusia counties may have a stray shower pass through later today, but most areas will be dry and just feeling the warmth.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight and temperatures will stay warmer than average. Morning temperatures will start out in the middle to upper 60s stepping out the door back to work and school on Monday. Afternoon highs will soar into the upper 80s yet again and flirt with records.

So if you’re out and about today or tomorrow, be sure to stay hydrated and apply the sunscreen.

A weak cold front will drop temperatures back into the lower 80s by Tuesday. The biggest impact from this cold front will not be the temperature drop or the rain chances, but the drier air that will follow it into Central Florida for midweek.

The humidity will come down making it feel a bit more comfortable even though temperatures will stay warmer than average. Afternoon highs will continue to break into the low 80s after starting out in the low to mid-60s for Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s and morning temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Changes begin by Saturday for the upcoming St. Patrick’s holiday weekend.

A stronger cold front will work into the region on Saturday. This could spark rain and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon.

The coverage of rain will be 30 percent. Temperatures ahead of the front will still reach the upper 70s and lower 80s before dropping into the low to mid-70s by Sunday.

You will need the rain gear on Saturday, but the rain chances do lower by St. Patrick’s Day to 20 percent. Morning temperatures on Sunday will drop into the 50s.

Surfing conditions will be fair to start today and then poor to fair later this afternoon. Wave heights will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate risk for rip currents. Ocean water temperatures are still chilly.

Temperatures are in upper 50s across the northern beaches while in Brevard County ocean temps are in the low to mid-60s. Be sure to apply the sunscreen. The UV index remains very high and at a nine, which means sunburn could happen in 15 minutes.

If you’re boating today, seas will be 3 to 4 feet with lighter southeasterly winds at 5 to 10 knots. There will be a light chop on the intracoastal with a slight chance for a few showers this afternoon.

