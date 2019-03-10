PALM BAY, Fla. — One Brevard County mother made the tough decision to donate her son’s organs after he was declared brain dead following a motorcycle crash.

“I thought it was very touching and honorable” said Shebna Dorsey about her son’s “walk of honor.”

Andrew Dorsey, 27, got into a motorcycle crash in February

Mom Shebna made tough decision to donate organs

She says it's what her son would have wanted -- to pay it forward

Andrew Dorsey, 27, is a man many described as the one who looked after others. He also loved riding his motorcycle.

On February 24, almost in front of Bayside High on Degroot Road in Palm Bay, he lost control of his bike and got into a crash.

Dorsey was rushed to Melbourne’s Holmes Regional Medical Center where he was put on life support later that evening, as he became unresponsive.

WALK OF HONOR: Family and friends say goodbye to Andrew Dorsey after a motorcycle accident claimed his life but his heart is still beating in someone else's body @MyNews13 speaks with his mother who decided to donate his organs #DorseyStrong pic.twitter.com/PnjuQwISt1 — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) March 10, 2019

While at the hospital, his mom Shebna had a glimpse of hope he was going to ride again after he woke up and started talking again.

“He was talking on Sunday until early Monday, and that’s when they couldn't bring him back,” Shebna explained.

But complications with his broken femur causing fat embolisms is what ultimately ended his life. His mother explained to Spectrum News 13 that the rare occurrence caused blockage and blood clots, resulting in Andrew having several mini strokes.

He was braindead, and at that point, a quick conversation turned into action. Shebna decided the best thing to do is donate her sons organs, because Andrew's philosophy was always to help other and pay it forward.

“If he could have given part of him while he was alive, he would have done it. That’s why I needed my statement with what would Andrew do,” Shebna Dorsey adds.

The “walk of honor” gave family, friends, and hospital staff final chance to say goodbye to a young man who lost his life but is on his way to give others that gift.

Within hours of Andrew’s mother making the decision to donate his organs, they found a patient who needed a heart and a kidney. Thanks to Andrew, that person has a second chance of life.

“His heart is still beating, and that makes me smile. Before I left the hospital I was told they may have found someone use for his eyes that will help someone to see,” Shebna said.

Overnight, a cross memorial site at the location of his accident, people stopping by and signing the cross. Many bringing flowers ahead of dozens of his riding friends doing a last tribute ride, starting at his former high school and ending at one of his favorite hangout spots Salty Fox in Melbourne.

“He’d say, ‘But mom, you know I went doing something that I loved.’ He did go peacefully,” she said.

Shebna wants more people to become organ donors in memory of her son. Andrew leaves behind a younger sister and a niece. She will have to wait a year to meet up with Andrews heart recipient, and it’s up to them to contact Shebna, which she is keeping her fingers crossed the person does.