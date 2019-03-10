ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has died after being fatally shot in Southwest Orlando Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A OCSO spokesperson said they responded to Ludlow Lane around 8:32 a.m., where they found Jamarr L. Howard, 34, with a gunshot wound.

Howard was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say the shooting was not random, nor is there a concern for public safety, according to their preliminary investigation.

No further details are available yet. The investigation is ongoing.