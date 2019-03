PALM BAY, Fla. — Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Brevard County, according to fire rescue.

The crash happened near 1154 Malabar Road in Palm Bay just before 9 p.m. between Bank of America and the Home Depot, says Palm Bay Police Department.

Police also say crime scene units are on scene.

No further information is available at this time. Spectrum News 13 is working to gather more details.