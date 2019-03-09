ORLANDO, Fla. — Spring warmth has returned just in time for your outdoor plans this weekend.

Afternoon temperatures will be reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s today. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny with a few isolated showers possible by this afternoon.

A few showers will be possible this weekend

The temperature swings continue

It is Spring Forward weekend and the spring-like temperatures are back

While the weather will be fairly nice in Central Florida, portions of the U.S. could see severe weather.

The winds will be out of the east and southeast and these winds will help warm our temperatures a few degrees above average today.

They’ll also bring in enough moisture to spark a few afternoon showers. The coverage of rain will be low and only at 20 percent today. But, have the rain gear standby if you’re planning anything outdoors today.

An area of high pressure to our east in the Atlantic will then continue to drift farther east. What this means for us, is that the winds around this area of high pressure shift more so out of the south on Sunday.

This will help warm temperatures closer to record highs on Sunday rather than our seasonal averages, which are in the upper 70s. Afternoon temps on Sunday will break into the middle to upper 80s after starting out in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday morning.

These near record warm temperatures will stick around for Monday before a weak cold front will drop temperatures by 5 to 7 degrees for the middle of the upcoming week. This front could spark a few showers on Tuesday, but like this weekend, the rain coverage will be low and only a few neighborhoods will see some showers.

Temperatures by mid-week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for most of Central Florida. Morning temperatures will be mild and they’ll start out in the low to mid-60s. Skies will be dry from Wednesday into Friday.

The next stronger cold front could move through next Saturday into Sunday. This could bring a higher coverage of rain and a better chance of thunderstorms for next weekend.

But, this is still a ways out and the timing details and overall coverage of rain will be fine-tuned over the next several days.

If you’re boating today, seas will be 2 to 3 feet with increasing southeasterly winds. The winds will increase from 5 to 10 knots to 10 to 15 knots this afternoon. These winds will make for a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Be sure to apply the sunscreen if you’re out on the boat or at the beaches. The UV index will be all they up to a 10. This means sunburn could happen in 15 minutes or less. Surfing conditions will be poor to fair with an east-southeasterly windswell. Wave heights will be 2 to 3 feet. The rip current risk is elevated so it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard. Ocean water temperatures are chilly. They range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

